Mark Steven Kaplan MD passed away April 26, 2020, at the age of 70. He was predeceased by his loving son David Kaplan; and parents, Milton and Gertrude Kaplan. He is survived by his cherished wife, Nancy Kaplan (nee Polack); son, Michael Kaplan; siblings, Diana Goldsmith, Sandy Kaplan (Gene Morgan), and Barbara Marks; a beloved granddaughter, Novalee; he is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and Dharma dog.
Mark was a graduate of UMBC, University of Maryland Medical School, and a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He had a private practice for over 38 years in Monkton, Md. He was loved by his patients and would often treat them for potatoes or berries. He was an excellent diagnostician who listened to and got to know them and their families personally.
His hobbies included art, gardening, photography, playing guitar, shooting, and woodworking. He loved good food and wine. He became totally immersed in each of his hobbies, buying the best equipment for each. He especially enjoyed hiking and everything in nature, especially each rock he would find and bring home from his walks.
Mostly he loved his wife, Nancy, family, kids, granddaughter and his dogs. He has friends he has had for over 50 years. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Alzheimer's Research Fund, Department Of Neurology, 1000 N. Charles Street, Suite 408, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020