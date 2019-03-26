Mark W. Winebrenner, 61, of Aberdeen, MD, passed on March 21, 2019 after battling lung cancer. Born Dec. 13, 1957, in Baltimore, MD, he was the youngest son of the late Allan & Ruth (Mary Jane) Winebrenner. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary. Mark is survived by his wife of 34 yrs., Betty A. & daughter, Rebecca J. Winebrenner, both of Aberdeen, MD, & son, Mark W. Winebrenner, Jr.,& wife, Amanda of Baltimore, MD, & 3 grandchildren-Joshua, Nicole & Caylee. Also, a brother, Larry of PA, sisters Diana Twigg of Baltimore, & Debra Buckner of Marietta, PA. Before retiring in 2001, Mark worked at the Rite-Aid Warehouse in Perryman, MD. He also worked at Villa Gardens as a maintenance man in Middle River. Mark attended the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Curtis Bay. He was a graduate of Southern High School in Baltimore City where he was awarded a scholarship to attend the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins to study music (singing) in which he turned down to be with the love of his life. Condolences & expressions of sympathy may sent to the Winebrenner family at P.O. Box 14, Aberdeen, MD 21001, or a contribution may be made to Bel Air Oncology, 12 Medstar Blvd Suite 100 Bel Air, MD 21015. Arrangements by the MacNABB Funeral Home P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary