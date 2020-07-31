Marla Schumacher

On July 27, 2020, Marla Rose Schumacher of Bel Air, passed away. Marla was the devoted daughter of Joan Margaret and the late Donald Charles Schumacher and sister of Donna Birkmire & her husband Tom, Eric Schumacher & his wife Martha and the late Linda Stein and her husband Bob. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, MD 21047.
