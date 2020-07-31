1/1
Marla Schumacher
On July 27, 2020, Marla Rose Schumacher of Bel Air, passed away. Marla was the devoted daughter of Joan Margaret and the late Donald Charles Schumacher and sister of Donna Birkmire & her husband Tom, Eric Schumacher & his wife Martha and the late Linda Stein and her husband Bob. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connolly Rd, Fallston, MD 21047.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
Marla was a wonderful friend to me and my family. We are heartbroken by her passing. Her friendship was a tremendous blessing and I am thankful to God for the privilege of knowing her. I miss you already dear sister. God bless you.
Donna Kilpatrick
Friend
July 29, 2020
To Joan and Family, so very sorry for your loss.

Ted, Carol & Family
Carol Lingelbach
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
Marla will never know how much she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was a ray of sunshine who could not see how much she touched the lives around her. Her life was much too short, but she lived it her way, and did her best to help her family and anyone who needed her. We sure will miss you, Love Aunt Darlene and Uncle Jack
Darlene Byrd
July 28, 2020
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to you for the loss of your loved one,
AW
Neighbor
