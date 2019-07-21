Home

Marlene Argo

Marlene Argo Notice
Marlene Argo, 70, of Frankford, DE peacefully passed away on July 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to Edgar and Linda Argo in Wilmington, DE on November 3, 1948. She graduated from Kenwood High School in 1967. Marlene is survived by her son, Max Argo, daughter-in-law Kristy Argo and grandsons, Zachary and Ryan, of Chestertown, MD. She is also survived by her twin sister, Arlene Weber and her husband Greg Weber, of Frankford, DE. Marlene loved her nieces and nephews and their families; Mona Weber, Quintin Weber, Michael Clark and Christopher Clark, all of Bel Air, MD and Nicole Mastromanolis, of Ocean Pines, MD. Marlene also adored her dog Toby. She was preceded in death by her brother Ed Argo and sister Charlotte Clark.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
