Marlene E. Trainer (Steigerwalt) of Glyndon, Maryland, age 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 21, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Born in Mahoning Valley, Pennsylvania, on Sept 14, 1939 to Edith and Charles Steigerwalt, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stanley F. Trainer and is survived by her son Rob (Brian) and his wife Betsy; her son David and his wife Denise; her son Andrew and his wife Marie; her daughter Marianne; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Christopher, Lauren, Kristen, Ryan, Jacob and Timothy; her great-grandson Jackson; her brother Delroy and his wife Carol: and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit from 4 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 27th at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL,P.A, 11605 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Monday, October 28th at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery, Reisterstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Penn State University, 510 Paterno Library, University Park, PA 16802, or online contributions can be made at raise.psu.edu search: Paterno Libraries Endowment. Reference Marlene Trainer as the memorial Tribute on page 2.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019