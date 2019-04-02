|
|
Marlene Florence Rohal, age 79, of Conowingo, MD passed away on March 29, 2019 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Herman W. and Nettie E. (Geiss) Moore and wife of the late Thomas Rohal Sr.Survivors include her son, Thomas Rohal, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Shirley Rohal; daughter, Darlene Ulrich; son-in-law, Bernard Ulrich; five grandchildren, Thomas Rohal, III, Vanessa Grieco, Ashley Ulrich, Victoria Dubasak and April Ulrich; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Chace, Dazie, Makayla, Jaxon, Isabella, and Mason. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 2-3pm with a service to follow and with Rev. Clyde G. Morsberger officiating.Contributions may be made to P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265 Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019