Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Rohal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Florence Rohal

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marlene Florence Rohal Notice
Marlene Florence Rohal, age 79, of Conowingo, MD passed away on March 29, 2019 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Herman W. and Nettie E. (Geiss) Moore and wife of the late Thomas Rohal Sr.Survivors include her son, Thomas Rohal, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Shirley Rohal; daughter, Darlene Ulrich; son-in-law, Bernard Ulrich; five grandchildren, Thomas Rohal, III, Vanessa Grieco, Ashley Ulrich, Victoria Dubasak and April Ulrich; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Chace, Dazie, Makayla, Jaxon, Isabella, and Mason. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 2-3pm with a service to follow and with Rev. Clyde G. Morsberger officiating.Contributions may be made to P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265 Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now