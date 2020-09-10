1/
Marlene G. Meseke
On September 6, 2020, Marlene G. Meseke passed away; Devoted mother of Susan A.C. Poole and her husband E. Wayne Poole; Loving sister of William C. Saddler and his wife Donna J. Saddler, and the late Mary J. Eberhardinger; Dear Aunt of Laura J. Elder, Stephen B. Saddler, M. Michelle Mancuso Monaghan, Michael B. Eberhardinger, and the late William C. Saddler Jr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48 Berlin, MD 21811, www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org. To leave condolences, please visit

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
