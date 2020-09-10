On September 6, 2020, Marlene G. Meseke passed away; Devoted mother of Susan A.C. Poole and her husband E. Wayne Poole; Loving sister of William C. Saddler and his wife Donna J. Saddler, and the late Mary J. Eberhardinger; Dear Aunt of Laura J. Elder, Stephen B. Saddler, M. Michelle Mancuso Monaghan, Michael B. Eberhardinger, and the late William C. Saddler Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48 Berlin, MD 21811, www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org
