Marlene Henderson Daley, aged 85, of Bel Air, MD passed peacefully on December 6, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, MD, and raised in Jarrettsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur B. Henderson and Dorothy Henderson. She was predeceased two weeks earlier by her beloved husband of nearly 59 years, Richard Michael Daley, Sr.
She was the cherished mother of Richard Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Kernersville, NC; Mark and his wife Barbara of Reading, MA; Jeffrey and his wife Katie of Mount Vernon, OH. She was the loving grandmother "Nana" to Katie, Ben, Meghan, Drew, Will and Joey. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Joan and her husband Dr. Frederick "Buz" Hodous of Bel Air; her brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Daley and his wife Gail of Englewood, FL; her adored nieces and nephews, and her treasured cousins and their families.
Her greatest joy in life was raising her three boys. Marlene was a graduate of North Harford High School and Goldey Beacom College of Business. After graduation she worked as a medical office manager in Baltimore and later in her brother-in-law's dental practice in Bel Air for many years. Marlene was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for over 30 years. She was also previously a member of the Handel Choir of Baltimore and the Harford Choral Society. She was a passionate sports fan and never missed an Orioles or Ravens game. Marlene also enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and friends in Ocean City, MD.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3-6 pm. Services will be held on Monday, December 16 at First Presbyterian Church at 10 am. Interment will take place in Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Main Street, Bel Air, MD, 21014 or The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019