Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Marlene L. Bergerson

Marlene L. Bergerson Notice
Marlene L. Bergerson of Churchville died Tuesday, February 18 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 83.

Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Carrie (Hamby) Hall and wife of the late Jack Bergerson who passed away in 2009.

A lifelong bookkeeper, Mrs. Bergerson enjoyed shopping and eating out.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Roach and husband Bill of Pylesville, Sandra Bent and husband Raymond of Churchville and Elizabeth Caudill-Ryan and Wife Tara Ryan of Frederick. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday. February 25 from 10am-12pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
