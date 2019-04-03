Home

On April, 1 2019, Marlene Margaret Mruck nee Stocker, beloved wife of Armin E. Mruck; devoted mother of Dieter Mruck (Sophia), Lauren Ensor (Lee), and Heidi Waltos (David); loving grandmother of Miles and Isiah Mruck, Christine Kyle (Andrew), Leanne Thomas (Corey), and Sam and Jaime Waltos; dearest great grandmother of Reese, Grady, Jillian, and Adeline; sister of the late Ralph Stocker (Lucille).The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A, 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11:30 am. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the Dr. Armin and Marlene Mruck Foundation Scholarship, Towson University, 800 York Road, Towson, MD 21252.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
