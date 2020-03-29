|
Marlene Miller passed in peace on Sunday March 22nd at the age of 66. Marlene resided in Owings Mills, Maryland for many years. She is survived by her beloved Husband Melvin Miller, her one child Gregory Miller and her elder sister Bonnie Deutsch. Further survived by other relatives and close friends. Marlene will be fondly remembered by all whom knew her as a loving mother and wife as well as a friend to all. She dedicated more than 35 years of her life as a special educator for the Baltimore county public school system. She was loved by her students and was a cherished member of the community in which she served. Marlenes memory will continue to live on as she planted many seeds in the people she taught. Aleha hashalom ( May she Rest In Peace) For more information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020