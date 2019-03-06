Marlene E. Wettengel (nee Johnson), aged 86, died on Tuesday March 5, 2019, at Pickersgill where she resided since 2016. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late Robert H. Wettengel. Loving mother of sons John and his wife Laura, Mark and his wife Kim, Dave and his wife Chris, Scott and his wife Sue, and daughter Lisa Sheldon and her husband Joe. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter Lynn Wettengel. She is survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Marlene was a loving sister and is survived by her brother Wayne Johnson and was preceded in death by her brother Gary Johnson and her sister Sandra Johnson.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where funeral services will be held Saturday 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741 Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary