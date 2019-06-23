|
|
On June 19, 2019 MARLENE Y. CUMOR, beloved wife of Jack E. Cumor, devoted mother of Steven B. Cumor and his wife Heidi Kelleher and the late Christian N. Cumor, loving grandmother of Samantha, Michaela and Alexandra Cumor and great-grandmother of Bryn Sledzik, also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019