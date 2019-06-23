Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Cumor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Y. Cumor

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marlene Y. Cumor Notice
On June 19, 2019 MARLENE Y. CUMOR, beloved wife of Jack E. Cumor, devoted mother of Steven B. Cumor and his wife Heidi Kelleher and the late Christian N. Cumor, loving grandmother of Samantha, Michaela and Alexandra Cumor and great-grandmother of Bryn Sledzik, also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.