Marshall A. CHALKLEY Sr.

Marshall A. CHALKLEY Sr. Notice
On April 8, 2019 Marshall "MOE" Chalkley, Sr. beloved husband of S. Pam Chalkley and devoted father of the late Marshall "Mark" Chalkley, Jr.. Loving brother of Elizabeth Hieggby and the late Patricia Wolfe and his loving companion Lily. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Friday, April 12th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M.. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 13th, at 10 A.M. in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Maryland SPCA, Development Office, 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211 or at www.mdspca.org. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
