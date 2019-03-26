On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Marshall Perry Boswell, cherished son of Marion Boswell, loving father of Justin Boswell, dear brother of Olivia Boswell & Cheryl Mallory. Born October, 29, 1958 in Washington, D.C., Marshall had a charismatic personality and was known for his fun-loving spirit, his love of music/dancing and his great athleticism. He made an impact on everyone he met with his determination, dedication, humility, sense of humor, willingness, optimism in others and most importantly, his love of family and acknowledgement of God in his life. Marshall never tired of teaching the benefits of a "12 step program". His mantra was: "Show up and put one foot in front of the other". He cared deeply for those he served in recovery and received many heartfelt thanks from families. A Memorial Service will be celebrated, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glen Mar Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City (21043). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grassroots Day Resource Center, 6700 Freetown Rd, Columbia, Maryland 21044. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary