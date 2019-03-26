Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Boswell

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marshall Boswell Notice
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Marshall Perry Boswell, cherished son of Marion Boswell, loving father of Justin Boswell, dear brother of Olivia Boswell & Cheryl Mallory. Born October, 29, 1958 in Washington, D.C., Marshall had a charismatic personality and was known for his fun-loving spirit, his love of music/dancing and his great athleticism. He made an impact on everyone he met with his determination, dedication, humility, sense of humor, willingness, optimism in others and most importantly, his love of family and acknowledgement of God in his life. Marshall never tired of teaching the benefits of a "12 step program". His mantra was: "Show up and put one foot in front of the other". He cared deeply for those he served in recovery and received many heartfelt thanks from families. A Memorial Service will be celebrated, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glen Mar Church, 4701 New Cut Road, Ellicott City (21043). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grassroots Day Resource Center, 6700 Freetown Rd, Columbia, Maryland 21044. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now