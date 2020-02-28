|
Martha A. Cole, age 86, of Have de Grace, Maryland passed away on February 27, 2020 at Always in Grace Assisted Living in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, she was the daughter of William and Angie (Cochran) Tracy and wife of the late Richard J. Cole. First and foremost, she loved and trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a member of the women's group at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church. She was married to her husband for 59 years and was a homemaker that loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Martha is survived by two daughters, Janet Graves and her husband Bill, Joyce Reeves and her husband Artie; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, William Tracy, Jr.; and two sisters, Louise Tracy and Zana Freeman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Martha is predeceased by her sisters, Inez Life, Areta Parker, Winnifred Skidmore and Norma Knight.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, March 2, 2020, 6-9 pm. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10-11 am at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church with a service to follow. Interment will take place at the adjoining cemetery.
Those who desire may make contributions to Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, 1303 Prospect Mill Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020