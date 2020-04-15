|
Martha (Penny) Ayers, 57 peacefully passed away, March 29th, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to her high school sweet-heart, Michael Ayers, Jr., for 39 years and was a devoted mother to their son Michael Ayers III. Penny was the daughter of William and Shirley (Andrews) Comer, Jr., born in Havre de Grace, MD.
Penny was a hard worker; she worked at Old Line Plastics, Herbs on the Curb, and most recently Citizens Nursing Home.
Spending time with family, friends, and her pets were important to her. She enjoyed car shows, singing karaoke, motorcycle riding, and many other outdoor activities.
Penny is survived by Michael Ayers, Jr. (husband), Michael Ayers III (son), Shirley Comer (mother), Walter Comer (brother), Margaret (Peggy) Comer (twin sister), Aaron Comer (brother), Teresa Bodkin (sister), and many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews. Penny was preceded in death by her father William Comer, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 25th, 2020.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020