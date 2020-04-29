|
MAMMA!!! Mom, Molly, Nanny, Malta, Nanoosh, G-Nanny,
Your parents, Grandpa William Gorman and Grandma Martha (Cash) Gorman gave you life in the Big Apple. You and Poppy (Theodore S. Hoffman Sr.) gave life to four beautiful and wonderful children; Kim Marie, Theodore Jr. (Ted), Lisa and Janine. With their spouses, Hassan, Karen, Fred and Charlie, they gave life to five beautiful and wonderful grandchildren, James, Whitney, Alexander, Paige and Ethan. Then, there were three great grandchildren; Addison, Peter, and Evey, with another on the way!
You were an incredible woman whose life was filled with light, love, adventure, and passion. You lived life to the fullest.
You were a seasoned world traveler, an avid bird watcher, a skillful bridge player, and a masterfully talented artist and painter. Your paintings will forever fill our hearts with love and warmth. You were an active member of the church community at St. Francis de Sales, Abingdon, Maryland. You were a Eucharistic Minister, the original Director of Birthright of Harford County, Maryland in 1973, and you also held various secretarial jobs in Maryland.
But above all else, you were caring and compassionate to everyone around you, be it family, friend or stranger. Your warmth lit up many many lives; we hope you know you were loved by all. Your sweetness will stay steadfast in our lives and our hearts for the rest of time.
Your friend Holly, is a very special Angel and Blessing. Her unconditional love, compassion and care, will never be forgotten.
We will miss you so much. Your Sunshine, nature's laughter, will forever shine upon us.
We know that you are now with our beloved Poppy, and Kimmie. Your hearts and souls will live within us forever. May you paint the most brilliant of sunsets for us all to see.
Those who wish, may contribute to St. Judes Research Hospital.
"Say goodnight Gracie...goodnight Gracie."
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020