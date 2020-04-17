|
|
November 12, 1941 – April 2, 2020. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and patriot. Martha graduated from Notre Dame Elementary School, Preparatory School, and College in Baltimore and earned a Master's in Fine Arts in Florence, Italy.
In 1964, Martha and William Dodd were married at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. After living in S.C. and N.Y., they settled in Clearwater, Fla. They raised five children amid a backdrop of love, laughter, happiness, and bright color.
Martha is survived by her loving husband William A. Dodd Jr.; daughters Alycia "Muffin" Dodd, Lindsay Gannon, Amanda Miller, and Lacy Miske; son Laurin Dodd; daughter-in-law Sophia Rose Dodd; sons-in-law Bill Gannon, Jake Miller, and Bobby Miske; 17 grandchildren: Bennett, Henley, Hayden, Gracie, Caroline, Liam, Andrew, Finn, Seton, Kathryn, Winston, London, Revell, Mary-Logan, Wilson, Jackson, and Liadan; brother Ned McCaffray; and sisters Susan van den Toorn, Melinda Rose, Margee Zemarel, and Virginia Byrnes.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on April 8th at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor, Fla. A Memorial Mass will follow at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen with burial at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Kimberly Home at kimberlyhome.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020