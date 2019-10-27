Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Comforter
130 West Seminary Avenue
Lutherville, MD
On October 24, 2019, Martha Ellen Falk (nee Simpson), beloved wife of the late Paul Lewis Falk, devoted mother of Bruce M. Falk and his wife Patricia and Eileen C. Falk, loving grandmother of Jennifer 'Vic' L. Falk and Shannon M. Falk, dear sister of Thomas Simpson, Carrie Baker, Robert Simpson and the late Spencer Simpson.

Friends may call at the Family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11 AM at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 West Seminary Avenue, Lutherville, Md. 21093. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
