Martha Jean Dent (Porter), age 90, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 18, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium, MD. Born in Rhine, GA, she was the daughter of the late Carl E. and Bessie (Ryals) Dent. She retired from the Forest Hill Post Office and spent most of adult life in Harford County. She was an avid NCAA basketball fanatic. She enjoyed NASCAR, the Ravens, the beach, reading and listening to any kind of music. Martha loved her family and cooking Sunday dinner.



Ms. Dent is survived by daughter, Barbara Jean Mulcahy of Kingsville and her husband, John; son, Charles Edward Porter and his wife, Cynthia; seven grandchildren, Dianna Maevers, Charles D. Porter, Rhonda Brunet, John Gregory Porter, Angela Schumate, Suzanne Dooley, and Nicole Dooley; nine great grandchildren, Jenna Paige Gaskill, Rachael Bowling, Jade and Leah Schumate, Dakota Miles Porter, Leonay Leon, Carmen Porter, Sonic and Sparrow McIntosh; great great grandchild, Martin Bowling; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Jonathan Dixon; brother, Carlos Dent; and sisters, Elise Drew and Floryde Hicks.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-9 pm & Saturday, June 22 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.



Those who desire may make donations to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047 or ASPCA P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090 or BARCS, 301 Stockholm St, Baltimore, MD 21230.



Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019