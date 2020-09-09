1/1
Martha Knight
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Martha Knight, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 70.

Marty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy (Brilhart) Mowl, her sister, Charlotte, and her brother, Ronald. She is survived by her husband, Lee, her sons, Chris (Gina) and Zack (Emory), her brothers Thomas and David and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to Camille and Edie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 10am Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 929 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21228. The service will be available via livestream at http://www.emmanuelbaltimore.org/watch/streaming/. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
