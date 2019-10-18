Home

Martha Louise Clements

Martha Louise Clements Notice
Martha Louise Clements, Sept 2, 1926-Oct 14, 2019

Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother

And Great Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend is now resting in peace and was surrounded by her loving family.

She lived a full life and loved every minute. She enjoyed her travels with family and friends from Coast to Coast. Her love of shopping was only second to her love of family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Wentworth, Son Raymond and her sister Betty Calder and brother John Wirth.

Her memories will be forever in her surviving family's hearts: Sister; Doris Young (Roger), Brother: Charles (Bud) Wirth, Daughters; Sharon Scott, Deborah Parks (Rory), Sandra Raab (Chris), Son-in-Law; Richard Wentworth, along with 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
