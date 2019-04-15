|
|
On April 12, 2019, Martha Ann McKenzie (nee Boggs), beloved wife of the late F. Richard McKenzie, devoted mother of Susan McKenzie, and dear sister of Barbara Boggs. Ms. McKenzie is predeceased by her parents Frank and Martha Nell Boggs (nee Gantt).The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 6004 Waterloo Road, Columbia, MD. 21045 on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Orphanage via St. John Lutheran Church, at the address above, or a . Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2019