Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthews Lutheran Church
3620 Red Rose Farm Rd.
Baltimore, MD
Martha Scheler Notice
On June 15, 2019, Martha Claire Scheler (nee Geipe), Registered Nurse and Mid-Wife; beloved wife of William J. Scheler; devoted mother of Patrick R. Green and wife Bernadette, Cathy A. Abell and husband Edward, Barbara Driscoll, Mary Posser and husband Barry, Deeda Ruck and husband Bernie; loving grandmother of Kyle Green, Edward Abell, Shannon Driscoll, Moira Driscoll Ruley, Becky Chenault and Katie Crist; dear sister of the late Jean Shockley. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 12 Noon, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 3620 Red Rose Farm Rd., Baltimore MD 21220. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Interment Private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
