On May 28, 2019, Martin Boniface Miller of Woodstock, MD. Beloved husband of 68 years to Elizabeth Lee (Betty) Miller (Nee Walston); devoted father to the late Michael J. Miller, Sr. and survived by Mary E. and Roland Cumor, Carol and Thomas Obrecht, Walter and Debra Miller, John and Karen Miller, Kathleen and the late Bill Dulaney, and Jacqueline Manelli; cherished grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother of Cecil Miller, and the late Mercedes Miller, Gerard Miller and Vera Swindell. He was also preceded in death by his late cousin Hartman J. Miller The family will receive friends on Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Retreat and Conference Center at Bon Secours, 1525 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville, MD 21104. Interment will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Church Cemetery. Online condolences made be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2019