On July 6, 2019 Martin Charles Castle beloved son of Martin A.Castle and Frances M. Castle (nee: Butterfield) Devoted brother of Edward T. Castle and his wife Janet; Steven F. Castle and his late wife Nicole; and the late David M. Castle and his wife Janice. Dear uncle of Matt & Steph Castle; Laura and Nick Novak; Ryan Castle and Malorey Castle. Dear great uncle of Kaylee and Brooke Castle; and David Novak.
Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department, 8037 Philadelphia Rd., Rosedale, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019