Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Charles Castle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Charles Castle Notice
On July 6, 2019 Martin Charles Castle beloved son of Martin A.Castle and Frances M. Castle (nee: Butterfield) Devoted brother of Edward T. Castle and his wife Janet; Steven F. Castle and his late wife Nicole; and the late David M. Castle and his wife Janice. Dear uncle of Matt & Steph Castle; Laura and Nick Novak; Ryan Castle and Malorey Castle. Dear great uncle of Kaylee and Brooke Castle; and David Novak.

Visitation Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department, 8037 Philadelphia Rd., Rosedale, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now