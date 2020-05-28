Martin David Bossman, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the age of 72; beloved husband of the late Adele Iris "Butchie" Bossman (nee Flomenbaum); devoted father of Michael Bryan Bossman; beloved brother of Shari (Carl) Blinn and the late Edward (Monica) Bossman; devoted son of the late Morris and Rosalie Bossman; loving uncle of Gayle Beltrand and Dawn Goodman and great-uncle of Javier, Manuel and Shayna Beltrand.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2020.