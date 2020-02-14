|
|
Martin Frankel, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Mr. Frankel was born in Boston, MA to the late Jean and Albert Frankel. He grew up in the Mattapan neighborhood before his family relocated to Brockton, where he attended Brockton High School. He then attended Boston University where he earned his degree in mathematics.
Upon graduation, Martin married Carol J. Smenton, whom he had been in school with since the fifth grade. The two moved to Washington, D.C., where Martin took a job with the Federal Government under the Department of Education. He worked as a Statistician, eventually becoming a supervisor. Martin was a man who loved numbers and making sense of data. His wife quipped that when their daughters were little, she read them bedtime stories, but when Martin would put them to bed, he would present them with a math problem to solve. He worked as a statistician until he retired at the age of 50, and then started a business selling collectable jazz records. He had a passion for music and extensive knowledge about the facts behind the music and musicians. He was often consulted to fact check books written about the topic.
In his spare time, Martin had many hobbies and interests. He was active in many sports, playing volleyball and meeting the guys several nights a week to play basketball. Martin also coached his daughters in softball, soccer and basketball. He loved to play bridge with his wife, raised guppies, built furniture and enjoyed gardening. When he and Carol relocated to Florida, Martin took to walking on the beach and swimming in the ocean, no matter how cold the water. He went to the gym regularly and stayed in great shape.
Martin was a caring, generous and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was completely devoted to his family and loved spending time with his daughters. He was a good man, honest and non-judgemental, and maintained many relationships with friends whom he had known for decades.
Martin will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his cherished wife of 56 years, Carol J. Frankel (nee Smenton), children, Debbie (Shawn) Flynn and Lynn Frankel (Ted Levendosky), grandchildren, Shane Flynn, Matthew Flynn, and Elena Levendosky. He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Albert Frankel.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 17, at 12 pm. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020