Martin G. Lavender, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Miriam Lavender (nee Feldman) and his daughters Donna (late Brian) Baron and Caren (Richard) Breidenstein, grandchildren Lea (Joshua) Rabinowitz, Rachel (Ryan) Schaaf and Sara Breidenstein, great grandchildren Wes and Julian Rabinowitz, Connor and Ben Schaaf. Martin was predeceased by sisters Jean Pollackov and Irene Fleischman and his parents Benjamin and Minnie Lavender.



A virtual service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please see Levinson's website for a link to view the service. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Har Sinai, Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21208.



