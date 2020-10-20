1/
Martin G. Lavender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin G. Lavender, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Miriam Lavender (nee Feldman) and his daughters Donna (late Brian) Baron and Caren (Richard) Breidenstein, grandchildren Lea (Joshua) Rabinowitz, Rachel (Ryan) Schaaf and Sara Breidenstein, great grandchildren Wes and Julian Rabinowitz, Connor and Ben Schaaf. Martin was predeceased by sisters Jean Pollackov and Irene Fleischman and his parents Benjamin and Minnie Lavender.

A virtual service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 10:30 am. Please see Levinson's website for a link to view the service. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Har Sinai, Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21208.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved