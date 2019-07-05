Martin L. Grandy, 82, passed away peacefully on his 82nd birthday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.



Born in Mount Pleasant Michigan, Martin was the son of the late Donald Grandy and Lois Fuller. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany. Martin retired from General Motors in 2006. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and was devoted to his family. He was also an active member of First Christian Church in Havre de Grace.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Clara Elena Grandy, his three daughters: Hazel Young, Carolyn Benedict, and Maria Noriega; his two sons: Thomas Novoa and Jose Novoa; his 9 grandchildren; sister Jean Milan; and 3 brothers: Chester, Duane, and Craig Fuller. He was preceded in death by his brother Royal Grandy, his sister Donna Grandy, his stepmother Ethel Grandy, and his stepfather Cornelius Fuller.



A visitation will be held at Zellman Funeral Home, 123 South Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. To send condolences visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019