Martin H. Catterton Notice
On February 26, 2019, Martin H. Catterton of Severn; beloved husband of Donna Jean Catterton; devoted father of Vicki Croucier (Juan), Steven Catterton (Tara) and Martin W. Catterton; cherished grandfather of Aidan Catterton, Ryan Croucier and Cody Croucier; and loving brother of Charles Catterton and Herbert W. Catterton Jr. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, Feb. 28th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, 9:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
