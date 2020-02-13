|
|
Martin Horowitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away February 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith R. Horowitz (nee Warach), granddaughter, Rebecca Jenna Horowitz, and parents, Sarah and Bernard Horowitz. He is survived by his children, Dr. Mindy Horowitz (Mark Mellman), David (Nancy) Horowitz, Judith Horowitz (Joshua Ottenberg), and Dr. Ruth Horowitz (Dr. Carl Shanholtz), sister, Marcia (Michael) Resnick, grandchildren, Yedeedya (Betsy) Mellman, Aryeh (Talya) Mellman, Mira Mellman, Jacob Horowitz (fiancee Jessica Rodriguez), Samuel Ottenberg, Juliet Ottenberg, Adina Shanholtz (fiancee Victoria Kealiher), and Elise Shanholtz, great-granddaughter, Genesis Rose Horowitz.
He loved music and dancing and was an energetic and graceful performer. He played guitar, accompanying himself on folk and Yiddish songs. After his retirement, he served as a volunteer for multiple community organizations.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 13, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 3 Emerald Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday immediately following interment and Friday morning and continuing at 3012 Cambridge Place NW, Washington. DC, 20007, from Sunday to Wednesday morning.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020