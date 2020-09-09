Martin Howard Zaben, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 87. Martin is survived by his wife Sandra Zaben (nee Miller), his children Lee (Joy) Zaben, Sherri (James) Brogan, Lynn (Marshall) Kohen, step-children Kidd (Mindy) Colt, Stephen (Cindy) Colton and Eric (Billie) Colton, his brother Jerome (Zelda) Zaben and his grandchildren Hali Zaben, Brooke Zaben, Jacob Kohen and Rachel Kohen. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren . He was predeceased by his first wife Helen Zaben (nee Karmiol), and his parents Albert and Bessie Zaben.
Funeral services will be virtual. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service, on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite #120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220.