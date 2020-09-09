1/
Martin Howard Zaben
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Howard Zaben, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 87. Martin is survived by his wife Sandra Zaben (nee Miller), his children Lee (Joy) Zaben, Sherri (James) Brogan, Lynn (Marshall) Kohen, step-children Kidd (Mindy) Colt, Stephen (Cindy) Colton and Eric (Billie) Colton, his brother Jerome (Zelda) Zaben and his grandchildren Hali Zaben, Brooke Zaben, Jacob Kohen and Rachel Kohen. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren . He was predeceased by his first wife Helen Zaben (nee Karmiol), and his parents Albert and Bessie Zaben.

Funeral services will be virtual. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service, on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite #120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved