On Jan 14, 2020, Martin J Egan, passed away peacefully. He was the son of the late Helen M Egan, a homemaker and the late Patrick H. Egan, owner of Egan Marine Contracting Co. He is survived by his wife Frances, his stepson Gino DiPeppi and stepgrandaughter Gina Zinn. He is predeceased by his loving daughter Susan Casciato and stepdaughter Frannie Ladner.
Also survived by his brothers Joseph Egan (Cherry) of Arnold Md, James Egan (Carol Sue Smith), of Timonium Md, Michael Egan (Pat), of Timonium Md, sisters Kathy Cornell (Paul) of Lutherville Md and Susan Egan (Mike Lombard) of Hedgesville WV. along with many nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020