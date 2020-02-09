Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Egan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Egan Notice
On Jan 14, 2020, Martin J Egan, passed away peacefully. He was the son of the late Helen M Egan, a homemaker and the late Patrick H. Egan, owner of Egan Marine Contracting Co. He is survived by his wife Frances, his stepson Gino DiPeppi and stepgrandaughter Gina Zinn. He is predeceased by his loving daughter Susan Casciato and stepdaughter Frannie Ladner.

Also survived by his brothers Joseph Egan (Cherry) of Arnold Md, James Egan (Carol Sue Smith), of Timonium Md, Michael Egan (Pat), of Timonium Md, sisters Kathy Cornell (Paul) of Lutherville Md and Susan Egan (Mike Lombard) of Hedgesville WV. along with many nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -