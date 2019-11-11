|
|
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
Martin S. Mendelsohn, age 88, a resident of Chelmsford, MA and a former longtime resident of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Baltimore on March 30, 1931, he was the son of the late Raphael and Sarah (Rosenbloom) Mendelsohn.
Martin was a successful CPA and proud co-founder of Gross Mendelsohn & Associates in Baltimore.
After his retirement, he continued a vigorous schedule in many capacities, attending classes, lectures and workshops, serving as a tour guide at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, volunteering as a business consultant for SCORE and as a tax preparer for AARP.
He was an avid sports fan, but the team nearest and dearest to his heart was the Baltimore Orioles. He also enjoyed his weekly poker games, travel, and his role as the family magician extraordinaire - The Great Martini! But most important and central to his entire life was his love and devotion to his family.
In addition to his loving wife Maxine M (Moses) Mendelsohn with whom he had just celebrated 63 years of marriage, he is survived by a daughter, Judith M. Winters of Nashua, NH; a son, Robert Mendelsohn and his husband Michael Yeo of Boston; four grandchildren, Zachary, Spencer, Max and Jake; a sister, Rheabel Jaffe of MD; a niece, Roz Jaffe of MD; and many many dear friends.
A celebration of his life will be held privately for family and friends. For online condolences, please visit www.martinfuneralhome.net.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2019