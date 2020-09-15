Martin Mitnick

Martin Alan Mitnick, 98, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Monday, September 14th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vera Mitnick (nee Mendelsohn); children, John (Fran) Mitnick, Walter (Jody) Mitnick, and Marge (Larry) Bershtein; grandchildren, Tracy (Ross) Levitt, Joshua (Dr. Stacy Schwartz) Mitnick , Nora (Reid) Broendel, and Alice Mitnick; and great grandchildren, Archer Levitt and Rhys Levitt. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor (Max) Berzofsky; and parents, Louis and Rose Mitnick.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated, 101 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201.



