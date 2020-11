Martin Ronald Stark, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his brother, Charles Alan (Patrice Ann) Stark, and his nieces, Rebecca Ann Neill and Lauren Elizabeth Gauchet. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Stark and Dorothy Koerber.A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Columbia Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice