Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

Martin Russell "Russ" METTEE

Martin Russell "Russ" METTEE Notice
On March 5, 2020, Russ Mettee, US Marine Corps Veteran of WWII, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Cherie Mettee (nee Baker); devoted father of Martin Mettee, Jr. and his wife Jean, Susan Mettee and Richard Mettee; loving grandfather of Jenny Mettee and her husband Terry Melton, Jr. and Christopher Mettee; dear cherished friend of Janet Morris. Preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel, Carroll and Charles Mettee.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, March 13 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Interment will be private. Per family request, please omit flowers; instead consider donations in Russ' memory to , 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
