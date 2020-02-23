|
|
On February 18, 2020 Martinha Marques Figueiredo beloved daughter of the late Francisco Anral Figueiredo and Cezarina Marques Figueiredo; devoted sister of Marinaldo Marques Figueiredo and Minerva Marques Corma; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 2 PM when a memorial service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020