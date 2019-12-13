|
Marvin Benjamin Gonce, 90, of Joppa, MD, a retired Major of the Baltimore County Police Department, passed away on December 9, 2019. He loved his work, his children and being a Mason. He favored big band music and played both accordion and keyboard. Marvin enjoyed cruises, snorkeling in the Caribbean, pinochle, pool and a nice cold beer. Always diligent and calm, he was a fair-minded man.
Preceded in death by his parents and spouse Arlene (nee Hypes), in February 2000; he is survived by his loving wife, Rose (nee McCray) of 18 years and his three children: Dawn Mehl, Renee Webb (Paul) and Mark Gonce (Linda) along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment to be held privately.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019