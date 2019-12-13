Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Gonce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Benjamin Gonce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Benjamin Gonce Notice
Marvin Benjamin Gonce, 90, of Joppa, MD, a retired Major of the Baltimore County Police Department, passed away on December 9, 2019. He loved his work, his children and being a Mason. He favored big band music and played both accordion and keyboard. Marvin enjoyed cruises, snorkeling in the Caribbean, pinochle, pool and a nice cold beer. Always diligent and calm, he was a fair-minded man.

Preceded in death by his parents and spouse Arlene (nee Hypes), in February 2000; he is survived by his loving wife, Rose (nee McCray) of 18 years and his three children: Dawn Mehl, Renee Webb (Paul) and Mark Gonce (Linda) along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment to be held privately.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -