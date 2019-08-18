Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church
Mt. Washington, MD
Captain Marvin C. Trott Jr.

On August 6, Marvin C. Trott, 90, at Gilchrist Center. Beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) O'Rourke-Trott. Dear stepfather of Brendan C. and Jeffrey B. O'Rourke of Baltimore and Patrick C. O'Rourke of Willits, California; grandchildren Brittany V. O'Rourke of Toronto, Brendan C. O'Rourke III of Towson and Addison L. O'Rourke of Willits, California and nephews Michael and Steven Hardesty of Boulder, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Hardesty of Boulder, Colorado.

A celebration of life and mass will be offered on Monday, September 16th at 10:00 am at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Gilchrist Center of Towson.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
