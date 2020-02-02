Home

Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
home of Arlene and Jay Burman
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
home of Arlene and Jay Burman
Marvin Fribush


1942 - 2020
Marvin Fribush Notice
Marvin M Fribush, 77, a 19 year resident of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home. Marvin was born August 19, 1942. He grew up in Baltimore MD, attended Baltimore City College High School and graduated from the University of Baltimore. Was a salesman for Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals in West Virginia, where he met his wife, Dora. They traveled to Europe and married in Istanbul Turkey. They moved to Baltimore and he became a stockbroker, which he continued throughout his career, mostly with UBS. He served in the National Guard. Marvin loved football and most sports. He is survived by his daughter, Mara Fribush; sister Arlene (Jay) Burman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Dora Fribush. The funeral was held Friday, January 31, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. Services in Baltimore will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday and Tuesday, February 3 & 4, at the home of Arlene and Jay Burman. Contributions in Marvin's memory may be directed to Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
