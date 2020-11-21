Marvin H. Rubin, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his cherished children, Sharon (Brian) Morris and Stanley Rubin; grandson, Joshua (Naaz) Morris; great-granddaughter, Zoya Morris; sister-in-law, Charlotte Davis; and niece and nephew, Janet Rankin and Jonathan Davis. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Tema Rubin (nee Rankin); parents, Lena and Edward Rubin; and brother-in-law, Sidney Rankin.



Mr. Rubin was a native of Atlanta and, after returning from the service in World War II, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in electrical engineering. He moved to Baltimore to take a job at Industrial Research Labs. Mr. Rubin later worked as a staff engineer, administrator, and manager of Cost Control at Bendix. He was an active volunteer at Baltimore Hebrew working with the Day School Board and Budget Committee. He also volunteered for Northwest Hospital at the Foundation Office.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc.



