Marvin James 'Jim' Goodman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Frances Blum Goodman; his beloved children, Allison Goodman (Daniel Brice), Leslie (Matt) Allen, and Daniel Goodman; and grandchildren, Nate and Mia Brice, and Rachael and Emily Allen. He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Telsa Goodman; and sister, Marjorie Goodman.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2020