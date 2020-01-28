Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Marvin Kushner Notice
Marvin J. Kushner, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving brother Allan (Rozzy) Kushner, sister-in-law, Judy Kushner, and was a beloved uncle and great uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Benjamin Kushner and brothers, Larry and Itzy (Helen) Kushner.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 29, at 10:30 am. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 12513 Ivy Mill Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Wednesday, following the interment and Thursday, starting at 10am. Services will be held at 7pm each evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
