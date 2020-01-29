|
Marvin Leventon passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a radio operator and gunner on a B25 bomber in the South Pacific during World War II, and member of the Jewish War Veterans. Mr. Leventon is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Vivian Leventon (nee Schiff), children Janis (late Alan) Kramer and Howard Leventon, grandchildren Michael Leventon and Harrison Leventon and sister-in-law Estelle Hein. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Hein and parents Bobbie and Morris Hein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 30, at 10:30 am. Interment Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 or Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday following interment with an evening service and Friday from 12pm until 4pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020