Rabbi Marvin Pachino
1934 - 2020
Rabbi Marvin Pachino, born on October 12, 1934, of Jerusalem, Israel, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 30, 2020. Is survived by his beloved wife, Judy (Danoff) Pachino; his three daughters, Dina (Edward) Alper, Chava (Marc) Kurtz, Yocheved (Abe) Rappaport; 21 adoring grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; his brother, Hersh Pachino; and sister, Roz Shenker.

He was predeceased by his son, Zev Pachino; his brother-in-law, Allan Shenker; and his parents, Sylvia and Al Pachino. Services and interment were held in Israel.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
August 30, 2020
BDe I remember Rabbi Pachino from ICJA very well. I belt he came for my Juno and senior years 1973-75, after Mr Buchman . I vividly remember him standing outside the office each morning greeting the students. May you not know from any more sorrow
Debie Greenberg
Student
