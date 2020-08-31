Rabbi Marvin Pachino, born on October 12, 1934, of Jerusalem, Israel, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 30, 2020. Is survived by his beloved wife, Judy (Danoff) Pachino; his three daughters, Dina (Edward) Alper, Chava (Marc) Kurtz, Yocheved (Abe) Rappaport; 21 adoring grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; his brother, Hersh Pachino; and sister, Roz Shenker.



He was predeceased by his son, Zev Pachino; his brother-in-law, Allan Shenker; and his parents, Sylvia and Al Pachino. Services and interment were held in Israel.



