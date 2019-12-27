|
Marvin Philip Mervis of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the age of 72. He is survived by his children, Joy (Michael) Minkove and Philip (Joan) Mervis, siblings, Bill (Nicki) Mervis, Jack Mervis (Donna Miller), Ron Mervis (Linda Kean), Debbie (Mitch) Winick, grandchildren, Shaun and Amanda Minkove, Liora, Ana, Asher Mervis. He is predeceased by his wife Sandra Mervis (nee Mazer) and his parents Anne and Samuel Mervis.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 27, at 11am. Interment Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3915 Sybil Road (McDonogh Manor), Randallstown, MD 21133
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019