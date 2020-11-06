Marvin W. Warnick Jr, 80 of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on October 22, 2020 after a long battle with a very rare bacteria.



Marvin was born on the 19th of July 1940, to Marvin Warnick Sr and Susan Turner. The majority of his career was in bread sales at Schmidt Baking Co., where he retired in 1999. He was also the owner and operator of his karaoke company, "All In Fun".



Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laurie Ellen Warnick, his children Robyn, Sean-Paul Warnick and wife Jessica, Durae Allen, Kimi Henderson and husband Pat, Bob Gossman Jr and wife Theresa, Crissy Palmer, and David Gossman and fiancée Stephanie Foltz. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and three fur babies- Nautical, Chesapeake, and Oceannia. Marvin is also survived by many other family members and close friends whom he held very close to his heart. A memorial service will be held at The Marco Hunting & Fishing Club, 1307 Wilson Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220 on October 15, 2020 at 2 pm.



