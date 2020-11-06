1/1
Marvin W. Warnick Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin W. Warnick Jr, 80 of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on October 22, 2020 after a long battle with a very rare bacteria.

Marvin was born on the 19th of July 1940, to Marvin Warnick Sr and Susan Turner. The majority of his career was in bread sales at Schmidt Baking Co., where he retired in 1999. He was also the owner and operator of his karaoke company, "All In Fun".

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laurie Ellen Warnick, his children Robyn, Sean-Paul Warnick and wife Jessica, Durae Allen, Kimi Henderson and husband Pat, Bob Gossman Jr and wife Theresa, Crissy Palmer, and David Gossman and fiancée Stephanie Foltz. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and three fur babies- Nautical, Chesapeake, and Oceannia. Marvin is also survived by many other family members and close friends whom he held very close to his heart. A memorial service will be held at The Marco Hunting & Fishing Club, 1307 Wilson Point Road, Baltimore, MD 21220 on October 15, 2020 at 2 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Marco Hunting & Fishing Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved